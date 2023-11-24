Monitor News Bureau

NEW DELHI: The week-long Media and Communication Course tailored for Officers and Officials of the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu & Kashmir culminated on Friday at the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi.

The valedictory function, graced by Dr. Govind Singh, Dean Academics, and Prof. Dr. Rakesh Goswami, Course Director DJ, IIMC, witnessed an inspiring address to the participants. Dr. Goswami extended his best wishes to the participants for their future endeavors, emphasizing the importance of effective communication in the dynamic landscape of media and public relations.

Dr. Bilal Mukhtar, Deputy Director PR Srinagar, affirmed that the department is poised to benefit significantly from the session, incorporating updated insights into their work environment. He said the course aimed at fostering a culture of continuous learning and skill development, aligning with contemporary communication trends.

Dr Bilal emphasized that the department will ensure that such types of training courses for its employees will enhance their capability to perform duties professionally.

Dharmapal, DD AV, DIPR, expressed gratitude for the enriching learning experiences shared during the intensive training.

He highlighted the potential of the course to enhance prospective communication and acknowledged the future vision of DIPR J&K.

Dharmapal conveyed sincere thanks to the IIMC faculty for orchestrating a comprehensive and impactful course. He also praised Course Coordinator Sandhya Jhaa for her commendable coordination throughout the program.

A felicitation ceremony marked the culmination of the event, where officers and officials of DIPR were presented with training certificates by IIMC.

This recognition underscored their commitment to professional growth and expertise in the realm of media and communication.

This collaborative initiative between IIMC and DIPR J&K reflects a shared commitment to advancing the knowledge and skills of professionals in the ever-evolving field of media and communication.