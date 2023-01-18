SRINAGAR: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOH&FW), Government of India (GoI), New Delhi has conveyed the approval of Central Government to the recommendations of Dental Council of India (DCI) for recognition of the MDS degrees in Govt. Dental College & Hospital Shireen Bagh, Srinagar to be awarded by University of Kashmir.

As per an official communiqué, the MDS degrees in Govt. Dental College & Hospital, Shireen Bagh shall be awarded against the increased intake capacity from 2 to 3 in 06 specialties of (1) Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics; (2) Periodontology; (3) Prosthodontics and Crown & Bridge; (4) Oral Medicine and Radiology; (5) Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics and (6) Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery.

Prof. (Dr.) Riyaz Farooq, Principal/Dean, Govt. Dental College & Hospital, Srinagar has expressed happiness on the said development and said that it will help in giving an opportunity to a lot of meritorious and deserving BDS candidates of J&K and other parts of Country to pursue their post graduation course in dentistry in Govt. Dental College & Hospital, Srinagar and will also help in improving the academics and patient health care in the institution.

Prof. (Dr.) Riyaz has thanked all the faculty members and staff members of the institution who have worked very hard for the last so many years to achieve the said recognition.

Prof. (Dr.) Shabir Ahmad Shah, Medical Superintendent, Govt. Dental College & Hospital, Srinagar has also expressed happiness on the said news and has also conveyed his gratitude to all the concerned especially to the Principal/Dean of the institution whose guidance, hard work and personal reputation and high regards among the dental professionals across the country, has ultimately helped the institution in achieving the said remarkable milestone.