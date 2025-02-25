JAMMU, FEBRUARY 25: Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), J&K, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, today had a financial review of implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Jammu & Kashmir through virtual mode.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti (PHE) Department besides Superintending Engineers Hydraulic circle’s and Executive Engineers of all divisions including their counterparts of Mechanical Engineering.

The Mission Director enquired about the unspent funds above one crore in Single Nodal Account (SNA) of each division. He directed the Executive Engineers to expedite the process of payment to the firms who have satisfactorily completed the works allotted.

Khurshid Shah called for synergy between the Executive Engineers and Superintending Engineers for clearing the liabilities well before the completion of financial year in March. The Mission Director enjoined upon the officers to clear the liabilities on account of completed works which will pave way for transition to new payment system.

The meeting further directed the divisions to upload the details of infrastructure created on Gati Shakti portal for which training is being imparted by National Jal Jeevan Mission to the nodal officers. The meeting concluded with directions that the next financial review will be held on weekend to monitor the progress on this account.