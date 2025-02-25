SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 25: Mission Director, NHM, J&K, Nazim Zai Khan, today inaugurated a 2 day capacity building training programme for the Medical Officers and District Coordinators of National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme (NVHCP) organised in collaboration with NVHCP Division, Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare at NHM office, Srinagar.

Dr. Sandhya Kabra, Deputy Commissioner, NVHCP, Division, MoH&FW, GoI, Dr. Partha Rakshit, Joint Director, NVHCP, MoHFW, GoI, Dr Robin Marwal, Assistant Director, NVHCP, MoHFW, GoI and others imparting the training. The programme is being attended by the Medical Officers posted at GMCs, DHs, CHCs/District Nodal Coordinators of NVHCP from all the districts of Kashmir division along with the State Programme Management Unit, NVHCP, SHS and NHM, J&K.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mission Director NHM, presented a brief description about the severity of viral hepatitis, explaining how it has become a major public health challenge which needs to be redressed at all levels. He also gave a brief description about the Seroprevalence of Hepatitis B&C in the UT of J&K and showed his concern as J&K is having a high Hepatitis-C Seroprevalence/ Seropositivity i.e. 34.89% in IDUs (Induced drug users) as compared to National Average (33.41%).

The Mission Director stressed upon the medical fraternity to tackle this grave public health challenge of such huge magnitude with utmost dedication and generate mass awareness among the high risk categories like blood/organ donors/recipients, patients on haemodialysis, pregnant women, prisoners, Injection Drug Users (IDUs) etc.

He said that the training is important for building capacity of the service delivery points for effective implementation of NVHCP to ensure standardised, uniform quality of service delivery by different cadres of staff in the health system, using standardised training modules and facilitator guides. The training / capacity building is focussing on various components of NVHCP viz; operational framework of NVHCP; integration with other programs for optimising resource; diagnosis and treatment; data management/ MIS Portal; record keeping; viral load testing through machines existing in the health system; Supply Chain Management etc.