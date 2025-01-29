BUDGAM, JANUARY 28: To review the power scenario and implementation of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes MD KPDCL Mehmood Ahmed Shah today visited district Budgam and chaired a meeting of Engineers of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) here.

Besides Superintending Engineer Shurjeel Ghani Lala, the meeting was attended by Executive Engineer Ishtyaq Ahmed and other Engineers/Officers of KPDCL.

At the outset, MD KPDCL took a firsthand appraisal of the power scenario and directed the officers to ensure a smooth power supply to all the major towns and far-flung areas.

The MD was appraised about the damages of the transformers and replacements made thereof. The officers were directed to ensure swift restoration of power in case of inclement weather and replacement of damaged transformers as per the set timelines.

The MD was informed about the IEC/awareness camps organized at various locations across the district for the promotion of PM Surya Ghar-Muft Bijli Yojana and the targets set. The chair was also informed about the progress made in this regard. A total of 3275 applications have been received in the district with installation of 45 units till date.

The MD directed the officers to ensure that all the applications received are pursued and installations completed by the end of March 2024 with daily progress reports and weekly reviews. He further directed for handholding of the applicants in completing the installations and continuing the campaign for maximum benefits to the consumers of the district.

During the visit, MD also inspected the Transformer repair workshop, various receiving stations, work sites, and Budgam Grid Station. The MD took an on-spot review of the ongoing RDSS distribution works besides other works to ensure a reliable power supply to the district. On-spot instructions were given for speedy execution of the RDSS and other works to ensure maximum benefits to the consumers of the district.