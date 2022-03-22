Dharmesh Parmar, the rapper known by his stage name MC Tod Fod, has passed away. He was 24. The artist was one of the popular names in the Mumbai street rappers community and was known for his Gujarati lyrics. He was also one of the artists on the soundtrack of the film Gully Boy.

He was a part of the group Swadesi. The band has confirmed his death. No details on his cause of death are available yet.

The last rites of MC Tod Phod were to be held on Monday. His group Swadesi revealed this in an Instagram post. They paid a tribute to their team member by posting the video of his last performance at Swadesi Mela.

The event took place on March 19th as part of their DIY adventure, art and music festival at Sandhan Valley in Maharashtra, as per a report by Rolling Stone India.

They wrote that his ‘thrill’ and ‘love’ for playing live music was something worth experiencing.

They also shared some verses that he had written:

As a part of the statement, the post also shared that the last rites were scheduled for 2 PM at his residence in the Dadar area of Mumbai.

Among those to pay tributes was rapper Raftaar, who commented ‘too soon’ and posted a folded hands emoji in the comments section.