Mumbai: After Salman Khan, it is now the turn of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to shoot in Saudi Arabia.

Will head to Saudi in mid-November for a 10 to 12 days shoot. Earlier, Dubai was the location, but due to various reasons the makers changed it and Saudi is their next international destination.

SRK is currently shooting for Raj Kumar Hirani’s directorial Dunki. After wrapping up the schedule in Mumbai, SRK and the team are now looking forward to begin the shoot in Saudi Arabia.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. The superstar announced the movie in April this year.

“Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually, main toh set par hi rehne lagunga! Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023,” SRK said on Instagram.