NAGPUR, NOVEMBER 10: Secretary, Mining Department, Amit Sharma, has invited Global Mineral Developers to invest in Jammu and Kashmir during the ongoing two day International Conference and Exhibition on Mineral Business Development, 2022 organised at Nagpur.

ADVERTISEMENT

The theme of this mega event was “Prospects and Challenges of Mineral Based Products and Utilization of Wastes for the Make in India Initiative”.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, also extended his wishes through a special video message to the visiting delegates and organisers Mineral Information & Development Center (MIDC), India who have collaborated with Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI), India and Vidarbha Economic Development Council (VED), India who have organised this mega international event in his constituency Nagpur.

While attending the inaugural session of this international conference as a guest of honour, Amit Sharma shared the success story of J&K created in past couple of years wherein Mining and Mineral Exploration sectors have touched new heights. He invited all prospective Global players to invest in Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir while elaborating on ample underlying scope for strategic minerals there.

Several global players assured that they will come to J&K soon while mentioning their areas of interest and specialisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his keynote address, Amit Sharma gave a detailed presentation on the mining and mineral wealth in J&K and shared district-wise scope for different mineral availability such as Lithium, Bauxite, Limestone, Gypsum, Marble, Lignite, Graphite and Quartzite.

Secretary also disclosed that a rare precious gem Sapphire is being extracted in Padder area of Jammu division which is having an excellent quality. He added that the coal mines located in Kalakote area of Jammu have been provisioning top quality anthracite coal over last many years.

The delegates showed lot of interest in exploring the mineral wealth of J&K after this eye-opening presentation on opportunities for mineral based industries in J&K by Secretary Mining.