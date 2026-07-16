MBBS seats boost

National Medical Commission has approved 100 additional MBBS seats for Jammu and Kashmir. The commission has issued the Letter of Permission approving an additional 50 MBBS seats each for Government Medical College Jammu and Srinagar. The total annual intake capacity of both colleges will rise from the existing 200 seats to 250 seats. The expansion reflects the government’s commitment to upgrading medical infrastructure, improving human resource capacity, and providing greater opportunities for local youth to pursue medical careers within the region. Earlier, the National Medical Commission allotted an additional 128 MD/MS seats, 46 DNB seats, and 2 DM/MCh seats for Jammu and Kashmir. NMC has already sanctioned 50 additional MBBS seats for GMCs at Anantnag, Baramulla, Rajour, and Doda. Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a medical education boom. Not only are GMCs being set up, but the Centre has sanctioned two AIIMS as well. While AIIMS, Jammu, is functioning, work on AIIMS Kashmir is in full swing. Healthcare and medical education have been a focus area of the Modi government since it assumed the reins of power. In the last 11 years, the number of medical colleges in the country has increased from 387 to 819. Similarly, undergraduate medical seats have risen from 51,000 to 1,29,000, and postgraduate seats from 31,000 to 78,000. An additional 75,000 undergraduate and postgraduate seats are expected to be added across the country in the next five years. Earlier, in September, the Union Cabinet approved a major expansion of postgraduate and undergraduate medical education capacity in the country. Under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme, 5,023 MBBS and 5,000 PG seats will be added to medical colleges. The Centre and the states will be spending Rs 15,034.50 crore on these schemes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have always shown personal interest in the development of Jammu and Kashmir. Funds have never been a problem for the Union Territory. Education has been one of the focus areas of the NDA government. Jammu and Kashmir youth’s dreams of becoming a doctor are fast turning into reality. They, however, need to work harder to crack NEET and get admission to a college near their home. Having said so, the government needs to focus on infrastructure development in the medical colleges. Modern equipment, labs, and a robust teaching environment should be created so that our doctors can compete with the best at the national and international level. Focus should also be laid on research and technology. Robotic surgeries, AI, and telemedicine are revolutionizing the medical field. We need doctors who have all these skills. Let the government create an enabling environment for our young doctors.