MBA Admissions 2021: How to Build Your Profile Before applying?

Most MBA aspirants have a frequent question: How to build an MBA profile to get admission into the top B-schools? If you are looking to apply for MBA admissions 2021 or willing to pursue MBA any time in the future, you might be having this question as well.

A majority of the top B-Schools in India shortlist candidates by looking at their profile in addition to their entrance exam scores. And that’s why MBA aspirants need to pay attention and build a profile that speaks volume about themselves. The candidate profile should be based on interests, goals, academics, achievements, etc. This will help one’s cause before MBA Admissions 2021. Sounds too much?

No worries, in this article, we have covered the points that students need to follow to build an exceptional MBA profile for MBA admissions 2021 that will make them stand out among the crowd!

MBA Admissions 2021: Steps to Building a Strong MBA Profile Before Applying

Building a good MBA profile for MBA Admissions 2021 is as essential as scoring well in competitive exams like CAT, XAT, MAT, etc. However, before starting building the MBA profile, aspirants need to define their career goals. Once they know what they want to do, it will become easier for them to select a B-school during their MBA admissions 2021 and beyond. So, write down the goals and why you want to study MBA. And afterwards, consider the points mentioned below:

Choose the B-School

After defining the goals, make a list of 10 Business schools that would help one to reach the target. Read about their selection criteria, college rank, placements, alumni, etc. Then, prepare according to their requirements for MBA admissions 2021 and beyond.

Gather Work Experience

Candidates with work experience are preferred the most. Such candidates know the industry and understand the market requirements better than freshers. Therefore, it’s better to skip a year and gather work experience while preparing for an MBA. Again, the work experience should be in the field you are interested in.

Take Certification Courses before MBA Admissions 2021

By taking certification courses related to the field that students are interested in will give them a better understanding of it. This way, they can learn new skills and show their seriousness about studying in that field. Besides, it’s advisable to take certification courses from top schools or online learning platforms that have more credibility.

Work as an Intern

Working as an intern during college or after studies will give the MBA aspirants more professional experience. It is also an excellent way to explore various career options before settling for one. They can also highlight their internship experience during the interview.

Don’t Ignore Challenging Projects at Work

Whenever you get a chance to be a part of any challenging opportunity at work, accept it. Through such opportunities, Aspirants can know their actual capacity and enhance their skills much better. Plus, these challenges improve the chances of getting promotions. Also, it boosts the profile if you have plans for MBA admissions 2021.

Become a Volunteer while planning for MBA admissions

Volunteering at NGOs is the best way to improve leadership skills. It also enhances social skills and helps in networking. As a volunteer, a student’s personality, confidence, and communication skills will get much better. So, look for some good NGOs in your locality and work as a volunteer there. If students already have experience in such NGOs, it will be an advantage in MBA admissions 2021.

Improve your Negotiation Skills

Negotiation skills are critical in any work. MBA aspirants should know how to communicate their thoughts clearly and convincingly. And if they still fail at it, they should start learning how to negotiate with people before applying for an MBA.

Attend Conferences

By attending as many conferences before MBA admissions 2021 related to your field, will give more clarity on how the industry works, what the current market trends are, and much more. Besides, it’s again a great way to enhance your networking.

Switch to a Healthy Life

Ignoring health while preparing for the MBA admissions 2021 makes no sense. Hence, if students are preparing for MBA, they must pay attention to their physical and mental health.

That means students need to minimize or completely cut down on eating junk, unhealthy food. And instead, follow a healthy diet.

Aspirants should also create a proper schedule for the entire day and stick to it. In the program, they should set an appropriate time for eating and sleeping every day.

Most importantly, practice meditation and do some physical exercises or yoga. Further, try including a sports activity in the weekly schedule. That will keep aspirants fit and help to focus.

Make Proper Use of Social Media

Social media platforms like LinkedIn, Twitter, Quora, etc., can be of great help when it comes to building an MBA profile.

Role of Travelling in MBA admissions 2021

Travelling is another amazing way to gather knowledge about different cultures, languages, people, etc. Usually, students find it hard to connect with new people. However, if students have travelled a lot, then they will be able to make new friends from their MBA class quickly.

Additionally, while travelling, students can learn a new language, maybe Chinese, French, Spanish, or any other language of their choice. That’s because students who know foreign languages tend to get a better merit rank.

Final Thoughts on MBA Admissions 2021

Well, students who have already worked on all these aspects 1-2 years before, they can surely benefit in MBA admissions 2021. In case you are planning to apply for an MBA after a year or two, it’s better to start building a good MBA profile from today.

Now that you know what it takes to build an attractive MBA profile for admissions into top B-schools. So decide the goals, execute our tips and start developing your portfolio.