May our beloved and victorious Tricolor fly high in the world: LG Sinha

Jammu: On Vijay Diwas, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha unveiled the 108-feet high mast National Flag at Kachrial in Akhnoor.

The Lieutenant Governor paid homage to the martyrs, soldiers and officers, who made the country proud by their valour and sacrifice during 1971 war. He also felicitated the War Veterans and Veer Naris and saluted their courage and sacrifice for the nation.

“The land of Kachrial not only holds historical significance but it is also a holy land for the countrymen as every inch of this place gratefully remembers those brave soldiers who laid down their lives while guarding sovereignty and integrity of the nation in 1965 and 1971 wars,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated the General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps (16 Corps), Lieutenant General PK Mishra of this very thoughtful gesture of installing the 108 feet high mast national flag. He also appreciated the Flag Foundation of India for its remarkable contribution in this historic initiative.

“May our beloved and victorious Tricolour fly high in the world. Our tricolour is a symbol of our freedom, of our self-respect, and of sacrifices and martyrdom. Together, we should march to achieve the lofty vision of making India a Developed Nation,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Satish Sharma, Minister for Youth Services & Sports, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Transport, Science & Technology, Information Technology, ARI & Trainings; Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command; Lt Gen P K Mishra, GOC White Knight Corps (16 Corps) ; Maj Gen HS Brar GOC 10 RAPID; Brig. Dayanand Sharma, Commander Pallanwala Brigade, Maj. Gen. Ashim Kohli (Retd), Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Flag Foundation of India; senior officials; War Veterans, Veer naris and students were present.