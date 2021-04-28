Maulana Rahmatullah urges people, masjid committees to follow SOPs religiously

Bandipora: Noted religious scholar and rector of Dara-ul-Uloom Rahemiya in north Kashmiri’s Bandipora district, Maulana Muhammad Rehamtullah Qasmi in a video message, has appealed people to take preventive measures to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Qasmi said, “People must adhere to the usage of masks, sanitizers and maintain social distancing at the highest level whenever required and must follow all the guidelines laid by the medical health experts to contain the COVID-19 and that’s the way to get rid from this deadly virus”.

He said “Those who go to pray at masjids should maintain the SOPs religiously as wearing masks, sanitizers and especially the social distancing.

He stressed the masjid committee’s that as you manage power facilities, water and furnishing, the same should be done with the arrangement of masks, sanitizers and social distancing at first priority level to combat further spread of this deadly virus.

Qasmi said People like sick, weak or old who could not go to the masjids, should offer congregational prayers with family members at home, added they will get the same reward as people get in masjids as ulmas already have given fatwas in this regard”, Qasmi added.

He further said as vaccination is going on people should go for it.

Qasmi prayed may Allah prevail to cure those who have directly or indirectly been affected by the deadly virus.

Notably, Mufti Nazir Ahmed Qasmi had said that taking vaccines doesn’t break fast and people should take a jab of vaccines at an earliest. (KDC)