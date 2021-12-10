New Delhi: Supreme Court has observed that a girl has to play a role as a daughter if she expects her father to support her education.

A bench comprising Justice SK Kaul and Justice MM Sundresh made the observations after it was informed that the daughter has refused to meet the father or speak to him.

Supreme Court was hearing an appeal filed by a man against Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order setting aside the decree passed by the Matrimonial Court allowing a petition filed under Section 13 of the Hindu Marriage Act for dissolution of marriage.

“The daughter must appreciate that if she is expecting the father/appellant to support her education, she will also have to play a role as a daughter”, the Court observed.

The bench had earlier referred the husband and wife to the Supreme Court Mediation Center to work out a formal settlement for their divorce.

The court however noted the mediation has not been successful. The counsels appearing for the parties submitted that another effort may be made to mediate with the physical presence of the parties. The court directed the matter to be again placed before the mediation center.

On October 27, the court noted that the parties had agreed to work out a settlement in the present matter.

The counsel appearing for the wife had informed the court that divorce is agreeable on certain terms and conditions including maintenance for her client and support the education of the daughter who has now got admission to a Dental College.