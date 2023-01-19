Queen of Pop Madonna has announced that she will embark on her “Celebration” tour later this year in honor of the 40th anniversary of her music career.

ADVERTISEMENT



Madonna announced Madonna: The Celebration Tour, in an iconic viral video with a wink to her groundbreaking film Truth or Dare.

Produced by Live Nation, the 35-city global tour will kick off in North America on Saturday, July 15th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and more before making its way to Europe where she will hit 11 cities throughout the fall, including London, Barcelona, Paris, and Stockholm, among others. The Celebration Tour will wrap in Amsterdam, NL on Friday, December 1st at Ziggo Dome.

The Celebration Tour will take us on Madonna’s artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began. “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” states Madonna.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Celebration Tour will offer a one-of-a-kind experience with special guest Bob the Drag Queen a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue across all dates on the global tour.

Madonna’s catalog includes global smashes such as 1984’s “Like a Virgin,” 1985’s “Material Girl,” 1989’s “Like a Prayer,” 1990’s “Vogue,” 2000’s “Music” and 2005’s “Hung Up.”

The news that the legendary entertainer is going back on the road comes a year and a half after she entered into a new partnership with Warner Music Group, which said it plans to release several projects in the coming years that will “revisit the groundbreaking music that made her an international icon.”