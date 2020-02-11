Massive prep for J&K Investors Summit 2020:Govt constitutes 5 committees

Srinagar, Feb 11: Gearing up for hosting first ever investors summit in Jammu & Kashmir, the government on Tuesday set-up five committees for making the event successful.

The summit will be held in the region in April.

The General Administration Department (GAD) set-up five committees to manage the summit which was proposed much before abrogation of Article 370 by the BJP-led Central government on August 5.

The five committees include: Empowered Committee; Reception, Accommodation, Venue and Exhibition Management Committee; Traffic, Security and Transport Committee; Media and Publicity Committee; Processing of Proposals/MOU Committee.

The committees have been constituted nearly two weeks after J&K government held pre-summit investors meet in New Delhi.

As per GAD, the empowered committee would approve routine expenditure items for the event.

The panel headed by administrative secretary Industries and Commerce would also monitor invitation of tenders/fixing and finalization of rates and purchase orders for all required materials and services.

Other members of the panel are Director General Budget, Managing Director J&K Trade Promotion Organisation, Director Industries and Commerce Kashmir, Director Industries and Commerce Jammu, Director Hospitality and Protocol, Director Finance Industries and Commerce and Director Planning, Industries and Commerce.

According to the order, these committees shall meet on weekly basis or as and when required and submit feedback/ report to the empowered committee after every 15 days which in turn shall place the same before apex and advisory committees.