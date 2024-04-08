Massive plantation drive organised at Amar Singh College

SRINAGAR: Amar Singh College Srinagar, with its resolve to tackle climate change head-on, organized a massive tree plantation drive on Monday.

The plantation drive is crucial to combat ecological disruption and promote afforestation as the institution acknowledges that humans can be the prime agents of environmental change and good Anthropocene, in which human quality of life may be maintained or improved without cost to the environment, is attainable if we engage in adaptive, multi-disciplinary actions capable of addressing the socio-ecological issues of today and tomorrow.

The initiative was, therefore, undertaken as the first step of a phased endeavor to maximize the green cover within the campus and incorporate unique elements that contribute significantly to the environment. The focus in the first phase was to plant five hundred mature cedar trees at eleven identified locations.

Leading by example Prof. (Dr) Aijaz Bashir, Nodal Principal Kashmir Division Colleges and Principal Amar Singh College, planted the first tree at the main avenue to inaugurate this momentous drive. The plantation continued as the mentor-mentee groups, who were regimented to facilitate the process, took over to contribute their bit to preserving the ecology.

Six avenues and five micro forest clusters were established to act as the vital “aeration lungs,” that will contribute to improving air quality and environmental health on campus. A few intractable patches of land were also converted to micro-forest clusters by the unrelenting spirit of the mentor-mentees.

The initiative was designed not only to plant trees but to prioritize long-term sustainability by taking responsibility for the maintenance of and care of the planted trees. Therefore, 300 students were designated as green ambassadors, who will look after the trees planted by them during their academic journey in the college. The initiative also aims to help students to acquire experiential interaction through direct contact with the natural world and thereby develop compassion beyond self-interest and foster an attitude of environmental stewardship.

The initiative witnessed resounding support from the Local citizens and civil society. One of the prominent neighbours of the institution Honourable Mansoor Ahmad Lone, Chief judicial Magistrate Pulwama, planted the first tree of the micro-forest cluster at Geography department. Honourable magistrate visited the college out of goodwill and supported the initiative. Other locals also participated actively in the initiative, fostering a sense of community ownership, and ensuring the program’s lasting impact.

Urban Forestry Division of Forest, Ecology and Environment Department facilitated the event by providing superior quality trees. The event concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by the worthy principal. Worthy principal thanked the faculty, students, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, non-teaching staff and gardeners for facilitating the event and ensuring its success. He also expressed his gratefulness to the local citizens for supporting the initiative.

Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir also extended his heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-din Bhat (IAS), Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, for lending his determined support for the initiative. Prof. Sheikh Aijaz Bashir also extended his heartfelt thanks to Dr. Mehraj Ahmad, DFO Srinagar for his unremitting support to make the event successful. Worthy principal rang down the curtain on the event by emphasizing that humans are deeply interconnected with other life forms and ecosystems and that embracing a broad range of mindsets and ways of relating to nature may be essential for moving towards a more sustainable future.