Massive global internet outage hit top news, tech websites

New Delhi/San Francisco: In a massive internet outage, several popular websites including leading news portals on Tuesday faced outage globally, including Reddit, Spotify, Twitch, GitHub, Hulu, HBO Max, CNN, the Guardian, the New York Times, BBC, Financial Times and more.

The technical glitch is likely to be from Fastly, a popular CDN provider.

“Error 503 Service Unavailable,” was the message that appeared on the affected websites.

A content delivery network (CDN) refers to a geographically distributed group of servers that work together to provide fast delivery of Internet content.

“We are continuing to investigate this issue. We’re currently investigating potential impact to performance with our CDN services,” Fastly said.

It was unclear if the glitch was due to a cyber-attack.

Other popular websites affected were gov.uk, Quora, PayPal, Shopify and others.