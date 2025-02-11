Sonamarg, Feb 10: A devastating fire in almost 45 shops including hotels swept through the heart of Sonamarg’s bustling market on Saturday evening, leaving a trail of destruction and despair. The lifeblood of this popular tourist destination was reduced to ashes, impacting countless livelihoods and casting a pall over the scenic area.

The fire began at Hotel Sounsar and quickly spread to neighboring establishments of the scenic Sonamarg market.

Eyewitnesses recounted scenes of chaos and terror as flames engulfed the market area. “It was like an apocalypse unfolding before our eyes. The flames were out of control, and people were running in every direction,” said one shopkeeper, still in shock from the ordeal.

Another resident described the harrowing experience, saying it felt like the whole town was burning. “I was terrified, but I’m grateful everyone made it out safely,” he said.

While the material damage is immense, the swift evacuation efforts ensured that, miraculously, no lives were lost and no injuries were reported.

The destruction, however, is catastrophic for the shopkeepers and residents who depend on tourism. The fire has dealt a severe blow to their livelihoods, with losses estimated to be in crores. Many business owners watched helplessly as their shops, built with years of hard work, were consumed by the flames.

This tragedy has reignited a long-standing and urgent plea for a permanent fire station in Sonamarg. For over a decade, residents and business owners have implored authorities to establish adequate firefighting infrastructure in the area, but their calls have gone unanswered.

The absence of a dedicated fire service has contributed to the scale of the devastation. Now, more than ever, the residents, hoteliers, and other members of the business community are demanding immediate action, saying that a fire station is crucial to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

In the aftermath of the fire, higher officials, including the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, MLA Kangan Mian Mehar Ali, DC Ganderbal Jatin Kishore, SSP Ganderbal, SDM Kangan, and Tehsildar Gund, visited Sonamarg to assess the damage and speak with the affected shopkeepers and hoteliers.

The officials offered assurances of full support from the government to help the victims rebuild their lives and businesses. An investigation has also been launched to determine the cause of the fire. While the promises of support offer some solace, the road to recovery for the Sonamarg market and its community will undoubtedly be long and arduous.

SDA Sonamarg Development Authority CEO Mohammad Bhat said, “There has been a loss of crores of rupees. The fire was controlled by the action of the fire service. When the fire broke out, we demolished 1-2 shops so that it could not spread further.”

Bhat appreciated those who let their shops get demolished to save dozens of other shops.

“Due to this, other 40-50 shops were saved from fire,” the SDA said.

Meanwhile, Div Com and DC Ganderbal met with the Sonamarg Shopkeeper Association, which raised several demands, including immediate financial aid and the establishment of a fire service station in the area.

Bidhuri instructed authorities to station a fire tender at the Youth Hostel Sonamarg and near the Sonamarg Tunnel. He also called for a Fire Safety Audit for all establishments in Sonamarg. (With KNO inputs)