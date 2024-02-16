English | اردو و
Massive Fire Erupts at MLA Hostel in Srinagar

A massive fire broke out at the MLA hostel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district, officials said on Friday.

Officials further said that there are no immediate reports of casualties or injuries in the incident.

“Fire broke out at an MLA hostel in Srinagar. Fire tenders are at the spot, and efforts to douse the fire are underway,” officials said.

The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained, officials said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

