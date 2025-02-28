A residential house and eight shops were damaged in massive fire that broke out on intervening night of Thrusday-Friday in Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, officials said here.

An official said that the fire broke out in one of the residential structures and later spread to a nearby shop, resulting in the complete destruction of a residential house and eight shops.

Efforts by locals, the fire and emergency department, and the local police prevented the fire from spreading further, he said.

The official said there was no loss of life or injuries in the incident; however, the cause of the fire is being investigated—(KNO)