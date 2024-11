Three houses were damaged in a massive fire in Chattabal area of Srinagar today morning, officials said.

An official told that fire broke out in one of the houses in Danawari locality of Chattabal early morning today.

He said soon after fire tenders reached to the spot to douse off the flames. “No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident,” he said, adding that cause of fire was being ascertained—(KNO)