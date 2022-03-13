Srinagar, Mar 13: A massive fire has broken out in Sheikh Hamza Colony of Batamaloo in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.
Reports said that at least four residential houses were involved in a massive conflagration, which broke out around 10:55 PM.
Several fire tenders have already reached the site to contain the fire, however the raging flames were yet to be controlled, when this report is being filed.
A Fire and Emergency Department official told that men and machinery from several stations around the area have been rushed to the site to bring the fire under control. (GNS)
