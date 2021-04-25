Masoodi family bereaved: Three months after father’s demise, young son passes away too; PSAJK expresses shock

Srinagar: Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) has expressed its shock over the sudden demise of young Sanan Masoodi, son of late Dr Adil Masoodi Chairman Kashmir Model Academy.



The Association said that it was heart breaking to hear about the death of Sanan Masoodi just three months after the demise of his father Dr Adil Masoodi.

“Nobody can understand the tragedy that has befallen on the Masoodi family. We at the Association offer our deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” said G N Var president PSAJK.



The Association held a condolence meeting wherein the participants expressed their sympathies and pledged to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Masoodi family at this hour.



M Y Wani General Secretary PSAJK, Mansoor Ahmad District President, Ab Majid District Coordinator and others expressed their condolences on the demise. They highlighted the great work of the Masoodi family in education field and prayed to Allah to give them courage to bear the loss.



It is pertinent to mention that Sanan is son of Dr Adil Masoodi, a dedicated teacher and scholar and grand son of great educationist Prof A G Masood, patron Moonland Group of Schools. The family has taken it as a mission to spread education in the area.



The meeting concluded with prayers for the departed soul. The participants prayed for the grant of Jannat to the departed soul and courage to the family to bear this loss.