Maruti Suzuki announced a price hike for its cars in the Indian market last month. The brand has now revealed the updated prices of its various vehicles sold through Arena and Nexa outlets. Among the various vehicles that have received a price change is the brand’s popular premium hatchback, i.e., Baleno. The car has received a hike of up to Rs 9,000 depending on the variant.

Diving into the details, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is sold in four trim levels: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. These trim levels form different variants in combination with the transmission options and powertrain which is either petrol or CNG powered. Specifically, the car gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine which is tuned to produce 88 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. It comes paired with either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.

With a fuel tank capacity of 37 liters, the car offers a mileage of 22.35 kmpl with the MT while the AMT returns a mileage of 22.94 kmpl. Meanwhile, the CNG-powered version of the car offers a mileage of 30.61 km/kg. It is to be noted that the CNG variants only have the option of a 5-speed MT.

The Delta AGS, Zeta AGS, and Alpha AGS variants of the vehicle have now become dearer by up to Rs 9,000. Meanwhile, the other variants have now become more expensive by Rs 4,000. With these changes in place, the premium hatchback now starts at Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the most expensive variant is priced at Rs 9.92 lakh (ex-showroom). The car competes against rivals like Tata Altroz, Hyundai i29, and others in the Indian market.