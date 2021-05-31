Markets reopen in J&K as unlock process begins

After a month-long lockdown imposed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, markets reopened in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday as the process of partial unlock started in the Union Territory, officials said.

PHOTO BY UMAR GANIE

According to new guidelines imposed by authorities on Sunday, shops have been allowed to open on alternate days.

PHOTO BY UMAR GANIE

The public transport was allowed to ply at 50 per cent of the seating capacity in the Orange category districts, it remained shut in the Red category districts.

PHOTO BY UMAR GANIE

The commuters, however, faced difficulties due to the absence of public transport as only State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) vehicles and three-wheelers were seen playing on different routes.

The private transporters went on an indefinite strike on April 21 after the government came out with COVID-19 guidelines which among other things allowed operations of public transport at 50 per cent of the authorised seating capacity in Jammu and Kashmir.

PHOTO BY UMAR GANIE

”We have been demanding a hike in passenger fare to facilitate smooth operations by the economically-hit industry but the government paid no heed. We are meeting again tomorrow (Tuesday) to make a decision,” All J-K Transport Welfare Association chairman T S Wazir told PTI. Appealing to the government to take the demands of the private transporters into consideration, he said it is not feasible for them to ply their vehicles as the fuel prices are skyrocketing and the transporters have already suffered huge losses since the outbreak of the pandemic.