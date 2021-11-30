Srinagar: Mario is missing in Kashmir. No! not the character from the iconic 80s video game but a German Shepherd who carries the same name.

His (Mario is a male) owners from Srinagar’s Rajbagh have now issued a missing notice in a local newspaper announcing a reward of Rs 5,000 to anyone who would ensure the dog’s safe return.

“GERMAN SHEPHERD DOG MISSING” reads the title of the notice.

Mario, the notice continues, is a black and brown German Shepherd with a medium-long coat.

This is how a German Shepherd looks like (Not the actual picture of Mario)

Kashmiris are not dog lovers traditionally but pet culture is gradually catching up here.

In the past, pets were restricted to poultry or domestic animals, but things are now changing and the pandemic is accelerating the change.

From Persian cats to German Shepherds, Kashmiris are turning to pets for, what experts say, coping with depression.

Dr. Qazi Mudasir, a veterinarian at Central Veterinary Hospital, Srinagar, said people are turning to pets in these trying times.

“It can be gauged by the increasing number of pets we examine at the hospital every day. On average, we see around 40 pets,” he said.

The most preferred pets among the Kashmiris include German Shepherd dogs, Labrador, Belgium shepherds, huskies, Persian cats, Himalayan cats, British shorthair, Siamese, Maine Coon cats.

If you see Mario around (and it should not be tough to identify him as stray dogs would not let him walk freely) try contacting the owners and get yourself rewarded.

Here are the owners’ contact details: 7006063614, 7889582146