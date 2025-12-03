Maraz Adbi Sangam releases ‘Wounds and Whispers’

BRIJBEHERA: Maraz Adbi Sangam organized an impressive day-long seminar dedicated to the cherished literary figure Prof. Gh. Mohammad Shaad, whose contributions to Kashmiri literature were fondly remembered throughout the event.

A major highlight of the seminar was the release of “Wounds and Whispers,” a collection of selected Kashmiri and Urdu poems of Ali Shaida, beautifully translated into English by the young and dynamic poet-critic Tousif Raza.

The seminar was presided over by G.M. Laalu, with Ali Shaida and M. Shafi Ayaz sharing the presidium. Renowned scholar Yousuf Jahangir presented an insightful paper on the poetry of GM Shaad, evoking admiration for his literary legacy.

Speaking about his translation work, Tousif Raza reflected on the creative journey, saying that translating Ali Shaida was not an easy task, but an intensely beautiful and enriching experience. In recognition of his contribution, he was honored with a shawl and a memento.

The event concluded with a grand symposium, where prominent poets recited their works, adding artistic charm to the day. The seminar stood as a heartfelt tribute to Prof. Shaad and a celebration of the enduring value of translation in contemporary literature.