The JKNPF Sunday claimed that hundreds of mainstream and elected representatives joined the party during a political drive here at Srinagar.

Despite the first day of Ramadan- the holy month for Muslims across the world, the drive saw a massive participation from people from all walks of life, in order to pave the way for a new political beginning in Kashmir.

This is for the first time that besides mainstream political leaders, social activists also joined a nationalist party to play their part in the nation’s development. They joined the party in presence of party Patron Sanjay Kumar and President Sheikh Muzaffar here in Srinagar.

The party said that top figures among some reputed figures of Kashmir, elected representatives and activists also joined the party, saying that the future of Kashmir is in the hands of its people and everyone should play its bit. “Those who always supported separatism can’t think about a peaceful Kashmir. Such people won’t be allowed to join the party. We rejected several such forms and people who earlier have directly or indirectly supported separatism in one way or the other,” the party leadership added.

The party patron Sanjay Kumar said that the motive of the party is to work for the future of Kashmir- a future where every individual can feel safe in its own place , can think about a bright future, and new beginnings. “We believe in peace, development, prosperity and don’t want to hoodwink people by false promises and hopes. We can’t put them in the dark. Our party believes in showing the path where everyone can envision a peaceful Kashmir,” Kumar added.

Addressing the party members, JKNPF president Sheikh Muzaffar said that today’s mass joining is an example of how people are fed up with the family Raj.

“The people who believed in politics of making their lives prosperous and miserable for the common masses have no space in today’s world. People of JK are well aware of these things now. They can’t be hoodwinked by family Raj and fake promises.

People across J&K affiliated with such family Raj politics are coming forward to join hands with our party but we rejected them because these are the ones who believed in separatist ideology and instigated people against good governance,” Sheikh added.