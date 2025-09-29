Manhas’ Appointment as BCCI President Sparks Celebrations

Jammu: A wave of pride and jubilation swept through Bhalessa, the ancestral village of Mithun Manhas in Jammu and Kashmir, after the former Indian cricketer was officially appointed as the 37th President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The 45-year-old succeeded Roger Binny, who stepped down last month upon attaining the age limit of 70.

Locals in Bhalessa described the day as historic, calling Manhas’ rise to the top cricketing body a shining example of perseverance and hard work. Villagers celebrated with traditional sweets and gatherings, hailing the appointment as a source of inspiration for youth across the region.

Sadaket Malik, President of the Bhalessa Heritage Centre, expressed immense pride on behalf of the community. “Mithun Manhas’ appointment is a proud moment not just for his family and village, but for all of Jammu and Kashmir. His journey reflects determination, discipline, and leadership. We are confident that under his guidance, Indian cricket will reach new heights of excellence and inclusivity,” Malik told the news agency Kashmir News Trust.

He added that Manhas’ success would ignite fresh hope among young athletes from the region who dream of making a mark in national and international sports. “His rise proves that talent from every corner of India, including remote areas like Bhalessa, can achieve greatness with persistence,” Malik remarked.

The Bhalessa Heritage Centre termed the development a milestone for the region, underscoring the role of sports in uniting communities and enhancing India’s global sporting reputation.

Mithun Manhas, who represented Delhi in domestic cricket for nearly two decades and later contributed as a coach and mentor, has been credited for his sharp cricketing acumen and leadership qualities. His appointment is being viewed as a blend of continuity and fresh vision for Indian cricket administration. [KNT]