Mandated security arrangements in place for counting of Lok Sabha votes: IGP Kashmir

IGP Kashmir V K Birdi said that all mandated security arrangements for counting of Lok Sabha votes are in place in Kashmir.

” Tomorrow is counting day, which is an important day. Mandated security arrangements of J&K police and other security forces are in place at designated counting centers.”

V K Birdi said, ” This election was very important for us .Meticulous planning was done for the conduct of the poll along with other security agencies. Three phase was an imposing task but we managed it well along with other security agencies.”

Officials have set up nine centers for vote counting in five Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, with an additional center in Delhi for counting votes of Kashmiri migrants. These votes were polled at special stations in Srinagar, Baramulla, and Anantnag-Rajouri constituencies.

Scheduled for Tuesday, the vote counting will cover Udhampur and Jammu seats, determining the fate of 100 candidates.

Notable contenders include BJP leader and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah (National Conference) and Mehbooba Mufti (Peoples Democratic Party). Other prominent candidates are former ministers Raman Bhalla and Choudhary Lal Singh (Congress), GM Saroori (DPAP), Aga Ruhullah Mehdi and Mian Altaf (NC), Ashraf Mir (Apni Party), and Sajjad Lone (Peoples Conference). Former MLA Engineer Rashid is contesting from Tihar Jail.

Authorities have ensured all arrangements, including security, at the 10 counting centers. The combined voter turnout in the Union Territory reached 58.46%, the highest in 35 years. Kashmir Valley’s turnout jumped to 50.86%, a significant rise from 19.16% in the 2019 elections. Specific turnouts were Srinagar (38.49%), Baramulla (59.1%), Anantnag-Rajouri (54.84%), Udhampur (68.27%), and Jammu (72.22%).

In Udhampur, where Jitendra Singh seeks a third term, counting will occur at the Government Degree College, Kathua. Singh faces 11 other candidates, including Lal Singh and GM Saroori.(KNS)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)