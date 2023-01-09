Srinagar: Known for growing kiwis in the Kashmir valley, Bashir Ahmad War has passed away.

He suffered cardiac arrest on Sunday at his native village of Warpora Sopore.

He was also the former Awqaf Chairman Warpora. His videos of kiwi farming had become very popular on social media.

In one of his interviews Bashir had said that he brought Kiwi Plants from Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir Agriculture University and Horticulture department and developed them after learning every bit and knowing all about the Kiwi farming.