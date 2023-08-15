Amid the bewildering world of human interests and eccentricities, a Japanese man named Toco has captured attention for his unconventional choice to adopt a canine persona, donning a lifelike dog suit that cost him a staggering £12,480. While many might dismiss his endeavor as barking mad, Toco wants to set the record straight on what truly motivates him, insisting that he doesn’t aspire to live the life of a dog.

Toco made his initial splash last year when videos showcasing his remarkably realistic dog suit circulated online. Since then, he has documented his escapades as “Toco” on his YouTube channel, aptly named ‘I want to be an animal.’

Recently, Toco took another step in his unique pursuit, purchasing a dog box to sleep in and even recounting his experience of taking leisurely strolls while attached to a leash. Despite outward appearances, Toco has decided to speak out, asserting that the public’s perception of his intentions has been “misinformed.”

In a candid conversation with the New York Post, Toco unveiled the deeper motivations behind his curious interest. He explained, “My urge to be an animal is like a wish to become…a wish to be someone I am not.”

Although Toco has been seen donning his canine attire around once a week, primarily within the confines of his home, the unexpected virality of his videos took him by surprise. “I did not expect such a large response,” he admitted.

While Toco’s choice might have baffled many, his family has remarkably embraced his unorthodox pursuit. Despite initial surprise, they stand by him, demonstrating their unwavering support. Toco shared, “The family was surprised, but they accepted it positively. I am very happy that they accepted it.”

Toco’s YouTube channel, which boasts an impressive membership of 50,000, has undoubtedly added an intriguing layer to his identity. Yet, when asked about the financial gains from this venture, he chose to keep that information under wraps.

Amid both applause and criticism, Toco remains resolute in his passion. “I adore animals and enjoy impersonating a collie,” he confessed, stating that he finds joy not only in his peculiar hobby but also in the happiness it brings to others. His presence in public spaces, while dressed in his lifelike dog suit, has evoked mixed reactions, with some amazed by his act and others, particularly real dogs, responding with caution and concern.