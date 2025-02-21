Baramulla, Feb 21 : A disabled man died due to suffocation after fire engulfed his house here in North Kashmir on Friday.

Officials said that the fire gutted double storied house, which claimed the life of a 31-year old Zubair Siraj, son of Mohammed Siraj, having disability. He was trapped in the attic portion of the house.

Locals along with fire and emergency personnel, worked tirelessly to contain the flames and prevent further destruction. Fire caused a significant damage to the house.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and investigation has been started to determine the cause of fire—(KNO)