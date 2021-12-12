A man was Saturday seen stealing a donation box from an under-construction mosque in Srinagar.

The theft was caught on CCTV camera showing the man forcibly pulling out the donation box and them running away with it in a lane next to the mosque.

The video has gone viral on social media.

Local sources told The Kashmir Monitor that the incident took place at Rehilone in Nawa Kadal area of the city.

Watch the video here: https://fb.watch/9QH2CAmLB1/