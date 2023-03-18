A Noida man has managed to reach an ‘unusual agreement’ with his two wives to avoid legal punishment for bigamy. His two flats will be shared between the wives. As per the agreement, he will spend Monday to Wednesday with one wife and the next three days with the other. But on Sunday, he is not bound to live with either and has the freedom to live anywhere.

Media reports said the 28-year-old software engineer was ‘married to two women but neither knew of the other’.

“After his first wife came to know about the second wife…they have arrived at an unusual agreement that will allow the trio to continue their relationship. He will divide his assets and time between the two families. The lucky man will spend the first three days of the week with one wife, the next three days with another, and have Sunday to himself. The agreement came about after a Gwalior family court appointed a counsellor who brokered the deal between the three,” the report said.

As per the agreement, the man will split his monthly salary of Rs1.5 lakh between his two wives. The first wife will be able to move court against the man in case he violates the agreement.

Talking to reporters, Advocate Harish Dewan, the counsellor appointed by the Gwalior Family Court in January 2023 to resolve the dispute amicably said that the man married a 26-year-old woman in May 2018. They were both software engineers who worked at a company in Gurgaon. In 2020, the woman became pregnant, and with the pandemic raging, he dropped her off at her parents’ house in Gwalior.

“Due to Covid 19, movement was restricted and the man asked the woman to stay with her family,” Dewan said.

He returned to Gurgaon, never went back to Gwalior and in 2021, married another woman who worked in the same company, after she too became pregnant with his child after a relationship.

“The second wife gave birth to a baby girl in July 2021. All this time, his first wife wanted him to return, but he began to avoid her,” Dewan said.