Man shot at in Srinagar

Srinagar: A 24 year old man was critically injured after unknown gunmen fired upon him in Buchpora area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Tuesday evening.

A senior police officer said that suspected militants fired upon a man identified as Nadif Khan son of Muhammad Hanief Khan resident of Bilal colony Soura in Buchpora, leaving him critically injured. He was immediately rushed to SKIMS for treatment.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Dr. Farooq Jan said that Nadif has a fire arm injury and his condition is serious.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. (GNS)