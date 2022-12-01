A South Korean YouTuber was sexually harassed by a man on a street in Mumbai.

A video of the harassment has now gone viral.

Police said they had not received any complaint, but they have taken notice of the incident on their own and started a probe into it.

@MumbaiPolice A streamer from Korea was harassed by these boys in Khar last night while she was live streaming in front of a 1000+ people. This is disgusting and some action needs to be taken against them. This cannot go unpunished. pic.twitter.com/WuUEzfxTju — Aditya (@Beaver_R6) November 30, 2022

A Twitter handle that shared the video claimed the woman was from South Korea and was live-streaming in the suburban Khar area when the incident took place around 8 pm on Wednesday.

The video showed a young man coming very close to her and trying to pull her by holding her hand even when she protested.

As the woman began to walk away from the spot, the man again appeared on a motorbike with a friend, offering her a lift while she told him in broken English that she did not want it.

“Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging in the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming,” the YouTuber wrote on her Twitter handle.

No one has approached police with a complaint yet, but an investigation has been started, a local police official said.

The police are looking for the man who harassed the woman, the official said.