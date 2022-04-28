A 25-year-old man was sentenced to death for the horrific rape and murder of his 11-year-old cousin, who was speech and hearing impaired.

The sessions court in Gujarat’s Deesa sentenced to death the man who had subjected the little girl to brutality. On October 16, 2020, he had lured the girl by offering to take her to see the Dantiwada dam. However, he took the girl to the forest area near Moti Bhakhar village, 10 km from Deesa.

After raping her, he damaged her private parts with a wooden rod and then beheaded her. He later dumped the body and fled. The girl’s severed head was also found in the forest area.

Police said CCTV footage clearly showed that he had taken her on his bike.

He was called for interrogation and grilled following which he confessed to the crime, said CG Rajput, the special public prosecutor.

A case was registered under section 307 of IPC and sections 4 and 6 of the Prevention of Children Sexual offence (POSCO) Act at Dantiwada Police station on the complaint of the father of the victim.