Chris Ford was not expecting this. The 67-year-old retired photographer left his assignment and rushed to save a woman on a beach only to find out that it was a sex doll washed ashore.

Chris was looking for driftwood after a recent storm when he came across the mutilated silicone female body with her face down. ‘It was a human-like figure but was too clean and too pretty — and it did not have a head. ‘Apart from its lack of a face, it was very anatomically correct. So as soon as I got to her I knew it was a sex doll.

‘I am always out collecting driftwood after storms so I fully expected to see a human body one day but never this. It certainly made my day. ‘It just caught me by surprise, but we can only speculate where it came from.’

He admitted that he left the doll where he found it after taking a few snaps. “I just chuckled and found the whole thing hilarious. I’ve seen dead cows, pieces of dolphin, seals, etc wash up – but never anything like this. “It was a proper life-size doll and it looked like it had broken its shoulder joint as the right arm was bent back,” he said.

However, Chris has a theory as to how the sex doll even reached that beach. “It is a busy shipping channel with loads of boats so it could have come from one of them. Maybe a fisherman’s wife found it in the cupboard and threw it overboard. It did not have a head – so maybe a perverted fisherman got rid of it but decided to clear it out and keep the head – I can only speculate why,” he said.

“We all had a proper giggle. She was certainly very pert indeed and I have tried to preserve her modesty in the pictures.”

He even said that a cleaner dragged it up and threw it with the rubbish so the sex doll didn’t really have a great ending.