An elderly Australian had gone to a mosque to complain about the ‘loud noise’ during namaz. However, he reverted to Islam after interacting with the Muslims present at the mosque.

The touching incident was captured by footage and showed the man declare his new faith in the English and Arabic language before breaking down in tears.

Haj Hussin Goss, an active Muslim preacher in Australia, shared the clip on his Facebook account, he wrote: “Welcome our brother to Islam on this day of Eid. This brother came to complain about the noise this morning for Eid and went home as a Muslim. Allah is Great.”

Hassan said at the beginning of the clip that the old man, named Brian who lives in a nursing home near the Gold Coast Masjid, came to complain to him about the loud sound of the Eid prayer that had been blasted on speakers. Hassan then sat with Brian for 10 to 15 minutes, during which he talked with him.

Brian was convinced of the faith after his encounter with the preacher, making the voluntary decision to convert to Islam.