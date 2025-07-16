Man Posed as Luxury Hotel Guest, Stole Cash from Delegates

New Delhi: A 57-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh, Chintakindi Srinivasulu, was arrested in Bengaluru for posing as a guest at luxury hotels and stealing cash from real attendees during high-profile events.

The arrest follows a theft at Bengaluru’s Shangri-La Hotel during the APAC-2025 annual meeting held between June 21–28. One international delegate, Roger Nienpo Sheng, reported the loss of $300 and 3,000 Taiwanese dollars on June 23.

Police traced Srinivasulu, who had blended in as a delegate, and arrested him weeks later. Two additional hotel thefts have also been linked to him.

During questioning, he admitted to frequenting five-star events under false pretenses. Authorities recovered ₹41,079 in various currencies, including $270, 2,900 Taiwanese dollars, 200 Australian dollars, and 10,000 Laotian Kip.