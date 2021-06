Budgam: A 40-year-old man was mauled to death by a bear during cattle grazing in Ladermad forests of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district late last night.

Officials said that the man who was grazing cattle in Ladermad forests, which is about 70 kms from Brenwar was mauled to by a bear during midnight.

They identified the deceased as Mohammad Ramzan Chops son of Abdul Aziz Chops, resident of Boniyar Surasyar area of Chadoora—(KNO)