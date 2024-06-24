Man Lost 23 Kg in 10 Months Without Gym or Fancy Diet; His Story Goes Viral

An X user recently shared an inspiring weight loss journey of a Gujarati businessman, who managed to shed 23 kilograms in 10 months without hitting the gym or following a fancy diet. Taking to the microblogging site, user Satej Gohel, who according to his social media bio is a fitness consultant, shared before and after photos of the businessman, Niraj. In a series of posts, Mr Gohel revealed that the businessman achieved his weight loss goal by sticking to a straightforward regimen. “No gym, No fancy food. Gujarati businessman eating Gujarati homemade food and home workouts led to this transformation!” he wrote.

In the following post, Mr Gohel explained that Mr Niraj initially found it difficult to incorporate the recommended 10,000 daily steps into his routine. However, he gradually made it a part of his daily routine. “Niraj is a full-time businessman from Gujarat (Bhavnagar) with a hectic schedule throughout the day. Because of his busy schedule, initially, Niraj struggled to cover 10k steps, but after a few weeks, it became a regular part of his routine,” Mr Gohel wrote.

The fitness consultant shared that Mr Niraj was initially hesitant about going to the gym as well due to his lack of experience and busy schedule. So, to accommodate this, Mr Gohel developed a home-based workout plan for the businessman using a pair of dumbbells. Then, over the next 10 months, Mr Niraj managed to shed 23 Kg, dropping from 91.9 Kg to 68.7 Kg. Mr Gohel informed that the businessman’s diet comprised vegetarian protein sources like paneer, soya chunks, whey and dal, with a significant reduction in sugar intake.

“This transformation was a complete team effort, and our weekly check-in calls kept him motivated and on track. Niraj is in the maintenance phase, enjoying his favourite foods and staying on top of his workouts and activities. This is his new way of life,” Mr Gohel wrote.

The fitness coach shared the post a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 410,000 views and several reactions. Internet users praised Mr Niraj’s determination. One user wrote, “Portion control and self-control are the key! I’m glad you were able to exercise both.” “That’s amazing. Fitness industry is more about making money,” said another. “Remarkable,” commented a third.