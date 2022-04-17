In a shocking incident, a man killed his wife and 15-year-old son before fleeing his residence in Delhi on Saturday. The incident occurred in Geeta Colony, in Delhi’s Shahdara district. As per information, the accused, after the crime, informed relatives about the act on WhatsApp before leaving the scene.

Police said that they received inputs at around 3:40 pm on Saturday about the dual murders, upon which they reached the spot, finding the mother’s body on the bed while the son’s body was lying on the floor. The woman has been identified as Kanchan Arora, while the son is known to have been studying in Class 9. The accused has been identified as Sachin.

The cops received information from relatives only after they managed to fly to Delhi and reach the spot. Reasons for the murder are not yet clear and will be revealed only when the accused is apprehended. “Preliminary investigation has revealed that Sachin was going through a financial crisis. It is suspected that for this reason, he killed his wife and son,” DCP R Sathiya Sundaram said.

Sundaram further noted that there were chances of Sachin dying of suicide, taking into account his broadcasting of the crime on the family WhatsApp group.