

Lucknow; A man allegedly murdered his wife and then tried to commit suicide by hanging himself in his residence in Alambagh in Lucknow.



Thereafter, he called the emergency helpline UP 112 and said that he has killed his wife and was going to commit suicide.



The Alambagh police immediately reached the spot and arrested Yadav before he could end his life.



The accused, meanwhile, has been hospitalized since he tested Covid-19 positive in a rapid test during the routine medical examination before being sent to jail. Sushil’s samples have been sent for confirmatory RT-PCR test and further action will be taken after the report arrives.



According to the police, the accused, Sushil Kumar Yadav, 40, is a cab driver and killed his wife, Meera, 35, by hitting her with an iron rod on the head on Tuesday.



Brijesh Yadav, a relative of Meera, told police that the couple got married in 2009, but had no child from the wedlock.



He said that Sushil’s mother used to force him to divorce Meera and marry another woman. He said that Meera had lodged a complaint of harassment against her husband with the police earlier, but later compromised and the case was settled.



Shobhawati Yadav, the mother of the deceased, told police that Sushil was also flirting with the widow of her son Daya who had died six months ago.



When Meera objected to this relationship, Sushil got enraged and took this action, she alleged.



Station house officer (SHO) Alambagh, Anil Kumar Singh, said that a case of murder has been lodged against Sushil.



