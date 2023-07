Srinagar: One person was arrested after he killed her mother-in-law at Botakadal Lalbazar area of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One Shabir Ahmad Bhat S/o Abdul Salam Bhat R/o Gulshan Bagh Botakadal originally hailing from Pattan, arrested for assaulting his mother in law resulting in her instant death at her house at Botakadal lalbazar. FIR No 45/2023 u/s 302 IPC registered at Lal Bazar PS,” Srinagar Police said in a tweet.