A jilted lover hacked a girl’s brother to death and critically injured her father after they objected to his relationship in Odisha’s Jajpur.

Identified as Santanu Samal, he killed Jitendra Mahapatra and injured Santosh Mahapatra near Tarini square in Kaliapani

According to sources, the accused was in love with Jitendra’s sister. However, her family was against it. Sources said Samal was already married.

Samal attacked the father and son with a sharp-edged weapon. They were rushed to Sukinda Community Health Centre where Jitendra succumbed to the injuries.

Irate over the incident, locals demolished the accused’s house and set his truck on fire. Later, they staged a dharna, demanding stringent action against the accused.

Police rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody