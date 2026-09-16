Man killed in auto-rickshaw, car collision in Raj Bagh

Srinagar, Sept 16: A 58-year-old man was killed after an auto-rickshaw and a Venue car collided in Raj Bagh area of Srinagar on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, officials said.

An official said that the man was injured in the collision and shifted to SMHS Hospital Srinagar in critical condition, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah Rehman Dar (58), son of Ghulam Mohammad, a resident of Beerwah, Budgam.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and further investigation is underway. (KNO)