Srinagar: One person was arrested for trying to molest and injuring a girl in the Srinagar city.

The police said the accused tried to molest the victim after giving her a lift in his car. The car has been seized as well.

“One Molester namely Uzair Hameed Mir S/o Abdul Hameed Mir R/o Daulatabad Khanyar arrested for molesting & injuring a girl. He gave lift to the victim, tried to molest & When girl resisted he threw her from car. FIR in stringent sections registered in Rainawari PS. Car also seized,” Srinagar Police said in a tweet.