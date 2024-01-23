SRINAGAR: A man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Darhal in Rajouri district, officials said on Tuesday.

They said that the employee, Nissar Ahmad, had gone to check the water supply yesterday afternoon but hadn’t returned since. “After looking for him, the family failed to find any trace until social media informed them that the employee’s body had been found under mysterious circumstances in the area,” the officials said.

Confirming it, a police official said that they have taken cognizance of the incident for further investigations.